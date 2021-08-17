BBMP razes illegal graveyard near Kembatthalli lake

After locals raised alarm over the illegal construction of a graveyard in the vicinity of Kembatthalli lake in Gottigete, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) razed the construction.

“Miscreants were constructing a wall near the lake for the graveyard. We gave a written complaint to BBMP to stop the construction. Finally, on August 4, the construction, which was half way through, was demolished,” said Anand Yadwad, a local resident. The lake has a span of 8 acre and 7 guntas.

He said the lake has been systematically subjected to encroachment and as of now, roads and a temple have been constructed in the vicinity.

On January 30, BBMP had issued a tender to rejuvenate the Kembathalli lake and a Rs 3 crore-budget was sanctioned for the project.

“The lake is filled with sewage and this has contaminated the water. We just hope that the rejuvenation of the lake starts soon,” Yadwad added.

BBMP chief engineer (lakes) Mohan Krishna said soon other lakes will be freed from encroachments in a phased manner.

The Karnataka High Court in July this year had passed an order to remove encroachments from lakes and made it clear that if encroachments are in the form of constructions, then they should be demolished.