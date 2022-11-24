BBMP begins ‘rapid work’ on pilot basis on Old Madras Road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday began a “rapid road work” on a 500-metre stretch at Binnamangala junction, where 100 Feet Road and Old Madras Road meet. Undertaken on a pilot basis, the project paves 5-foot-wide, 2-foot-long and 7-inch-thick concrete slabs on the road and is seen as an alternative to white-topping (covering of an existing road with a layer of portland cement concrete).

Slabs have been paved for a 100-metre stretch and the remaining work would be completed by Saturday, according to officials.

Road work begins on pilot basis on Old Madras Road (Express Photo) Road work begins on pilot basis on Old Madras Road (Express Photo)

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath Wednesday inspected the work and said, “This is for trial. Vehicular traffic is impacted during white-topping, resulting in massive traffic jams. To avoid this, the BBMP is implementing an innovative technology called rapid road work in practice. This eliminates the need for road curing. If this is successful, we will take the technology to other parts of the city,” Nath said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) begins a “rapid road work” at Binnamangala junction (Express Photo) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) begins a “rapid road work” at Binnamangala junction (Express Photo)

“The cost of this project is 20-25 per cent more than that of white-topping. The cost also includes that of the transportation of the slabs from the factory to the site,” said Nath. BBMP officials say that while it costs Rs 7.5 crore to whitetop 1 km of road, under the new method, it would cost Rs 9.3 crore.

The pilot project is being implemented on a 500-metre stretch (Express Photo) The pilot project is being implemented on a 500-metre stretch (Express Photo)

On Wednesday, the civic body also claimed that it filled potholes in 48 of six Assembly constituencies. Jayaram Rajpura, BBMP Zonal Commissioner, South Zone, said, “The potholes in Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Vijayanagara and Padmanabhanagar have been filled. If the residents still find potholes, they can file a complaint on the Whatsapp number 9480685704.”