Bengaluru civic body proposes hospital in every Assembly constituency and PHCs in 57 wards

Ahead of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to upgrade the health infrastructure in the city.

The BBMP has submitted a proposal for Rs 1,242.27 crore to the state government. Apart from setting up primary health care centers in 57 wards that do not have one, the BBMP has also proposed setting up a hospital in every Assembly constituency of Bengaluru.

Presently, Bengaluru has only 141 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and seven referral hospitals that mainly cater to maternity and women’s health issues under the civic body.

According to BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, four new multi-speciality hospitals are being planned at a cost of Rs 238.2 crore, while paediatric care facilities will be created in the seven referral hospitals at a cost of Rs 10.61 crore.

According to the proposal submitted by the BBMP, the tentative cost to set up 57 new PHCs will come up to Rs 115.5 crore and 12 new secondary healthcare facilities at Rs 349 crore.