Friday, May 27, 2022
BBMP to propose government to hand over Indira Canteens to ISKCON

BBMP will not call tenders since it believes that the proposal is for a noble cause, said officials.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 27, 2022 6:05:57 pm
BBMP special commissioner (finance) Tulasi Maddineni. (Express photo)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will propose to the state government to handover the Indira Canteens to the ISKCON. Confirming the development, BBMP special commissioner (finance) Tulasi Maddineni Thursday said that the proposal will be sent to the office of the additional chief secretary (urban development department) in a day or two.

BBMP will not call tenders since it believes that the proposal is for a noble cause. Maddineni said, “There are approximately 178 Indira canteens. I know what hunger is. ISKCON has been giving food to pourakarmikas (safai karamcharis) and schools. This is not just a business proposal. Since this is related to social welfare, we want an organisation who can work selflessly for society with the government.”

Presently, the food at Indira Canteens cost Rs 55.30 for three meals, of which, a beneficiary pays only Rs 25 and the rest is borne by the civic body. Cheftalk Food Services Pvt Ltd, Rewards Pvt Ltd and Adambya Chetana are currently providing meals to the canteens.

She added ISKCON has quoted Rs 78 for three meals. “The present rate of Rs 55.30 per three meals was fixed in 2017. Since then, the prices have gone up. ISKCON has quoted Rs 78 per three meals but we will not be able to pay so much. Negotiations are on. However, beneficiaries will not be burdened as they will continue to pay Rs 5 for breakfast and Rs 10 for lunch and dinner each,” the special commissioner said.

On being asked about the quality and taste of food since ISKCON does not use onion and garlic in their food, Maddineni said, “Quality and taste will not be compromised.”

Clarifying on the issue of due payments of the agencies supplying food to the canteens, she said that the bills of the two agencies have been cleared.

The special commissioner also clarified that there has been no proposal to change the name of the canteen. “We have not received any such proposal,” she said. In 2019, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had ordered an inquiry into the misuse of subsidies by the operators of Indira Canteens. The state government believed that the contractors had inflated the number of people eating at the canteens.

“These subsidies are being provided using false data. There are complaints that huge amounts of money have been swindled in the name of subsidies. It is necessary to conduct an inquiry and submit a report,” Yediyurappa said in his letter to the former chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Speaking on the change of operations at the canteens, Maddineni stated, “Presently, contractors at the canteens collect money from the beneficiaries. Now, BBMP marshals will be deployed at the canteens who will issue tokens and credit the amount to the BBMP’s account every day. This will give us a clear idea on the number of meals sold per day.”

