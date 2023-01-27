Ahead of Aero India, BBMP temporarily prohibits sale of meat, non-vegetarian dishes in Yelahanka

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday issued a notice to meat vendors and restaurants in the vicinity of Yelahanka Air Force Station to stop the sale of meat and non-vegetarian dishes from January 30 to February 20 owing to Aero India-2023 which will be held from February 13 to 17.

This measure is taken by the BBMP every year ahead of the Aero India show.

The notice issued read, “It is intimated that, Aero India-2023 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station Yelahanka from 13.02.2023 to 17.02.2023. On account of this, it is to the notice of general public and Proprietors of meat stalls, Non-vegetarian hotels/Restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition on serving/sale of Non- vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force station Yelahanka from 30th January 2023 to 20th February 2023. Any Violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP act 2020 and Indian Aircraft rules 1937 rule 91.”

BBMP officials said that the ban on the sale of meat has been issued to prevent birds feeding on offal to take to the skies leaving the aircraft at the risk of bird hits. “Within a 10 km radius of the Air Force Station, the sale of meat is banned and even the restaurants cannot sell non-vegetarian dishes. This is to prevent the birds feeding on offal and could be a potential risk to the aircraft taking off. This is a preventive measure,” a BBMP official said.