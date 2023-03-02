BBMP presents Budget with outlay of Rs 11,163 crore, primary focus on infra projects

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on March 2 presented its Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal with an outlay of Rs 11,163.97 crore.

Presenting the Budget, BBMP special commissioner (finance) Jayaram Raipura said, “The total receipts of the BBMP during 2023-24 will be Rs 7,070.11 crore while the total of centre-state grants will be Rs 4,093.86 crore. While the total receipts will be at Rs 11,163.97 crore, the total expenditure will be Rs 11,157.83 crore thereby resulting in a surplus Budget of Rs 6.14 crore.”

Collection of property tax is a major source and core function of BBMP’s revenue department. Raipura said that total property tax collected by the BBMP along with cesses have increased significantly.

“In 2021-22, the collection was Rs 3,033 crore and the same increased to Rs 3,758 crore in 2022-23. Specifically, a study to identify properties where the owners were paying commercial rates to BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) and other state agencies but had declared residential property tax payments was undertaken. This has identified 12,699 cases and an amount of Rs 134 crore has already been levied. A target of Rs 4,790 crore is expected to be collected in the year 2023-24 under property taxes, including cesses,” he announced.

Infrastructure projects

With an aim to decongest Bengaluru, 15 flyovers and underpass projects have been proposed in the municipal Budget. White topping work of 150 km of road will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore in 2023-24. Similarly, Rs 450 crore will be earmarked for comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads on light-tender-sure model.

An elevated rotary flyover and seamless connecting flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 345 crore to provide better connectivity to Sir M Vishshweshwaraiah Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli. Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for reconstruction of BWSSB excavated roads in 110 villages.

The BBMP has undertaken a comprehensive detailed project report to manage climate change and flood situation in Bengaluru. “A comprehensive pre-plan of Rs 3,000 crore is being prepared with the help of the World Bank so that there is no major damage due to this extreme weather and flood situation in the coming years. This scheme will be implemented over a period of three years,” Raipura said.

The civic body will take up air pollution control projects at a cost of Rs 450 crores in 2023-24 under the 15th Finance Commission grant. Parks below flyovers and corridors will be taken up under this programme. Action will be taken to reduce air pollution by constructing fountains at 75 main junctions in Bangalore. Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for development of 15 new parks in 2023-24 while Rs 80 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of existing parks.

The BBMP also aims to earn a revenue of Rs 800 crore in 2023-24 through the conversion of ‘B Khata’ under BBMP limits to ‘A Khata’. ‘A’ Khata properties are those with genuine documents and are verified by the state agencies. ‘B’ Khata properties have anomalies in documentation and include properties in violation of byelaws and buildings constructed without building plan approval. There are over six lakh ‘B’ Khata properties which include unauthorised layouts on revenue land.

The BBMP allocated Rs 152.61 crore for public education. It proposes to standardise good and uniform quality education in all BBMP-run schools by upgrading basic facilities in all schools and colleges during 2023-24. As per this scheme, the facilities of all schools and colleges of the BBMP will be upgraded and efforts will be made to improve the quality of education in a phased manner. Rs 65 crore has been earmarked for 2023-24 out of which, Rs 25 crore has been allocated towards uniform and shoes for schoolchildren.

The civic body has proposed ‘Bangalore Health System (BHS)’ to be set up by BBMP’s Special Health Commissioner. The BHS will ensure medical care to all patients through call centres, help desks, free enrollment and free treatment.

The civic body made a mention of the maintenance of primary and secondary drains to avert flooding. Rs 72.9 crore has already been earmarked for maintenance of tertiary drains at Rs 30 lakh per ward. Rs 55 crore has been allocated for repairs and maintenance of primary and secondary drains with an expectation to prevent any flooding or any untoward incident in future.