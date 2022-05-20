BBMP Polls: CM Bommai welcomes SC order asking govt to complete delimitation process

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order asking the state government to complete the process of ward delimitation and reservation of wards for Other Backward Classes (OBC) within eight weeks to hold the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

Speaking to mediapersons the Chief Minister said, “The ward delimitation process is in its final stages. Measures would be taken to notify the same at the earliest. The Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission is working on preparing the OBC caste reservation matrix for the wards.”

“I welcome the Supreme Court order to hold the elections to the local bodies with provisions for OBC reservations as it has upheld the state government’s plea in this regard. BJP is ready to face the election,” Bommai said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said necessary notifications regarding delimitation of wards and determining reservation percentage for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in BBMP should be notified within eight weeks.