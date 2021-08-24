Bengaluru civic body issues notices to 15 residents near Singapura lake over encroachment

The Lakes Division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notices to 15 residents living in the vicinity of Singapura lake, west of Bengaluru, for allegedly encroaching on the lake’s buffer zone. A recent BBMP survey had found that the houses, built around 10 years ago, are situated on encroached land.

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA R Manjunath has, however, taken up the cause of the residents and has called for a fresh joint survey to be carried out by the BBMP and Revenue Department to ascertain the legal position on the land.

“Almost 10 years ago a survey was undertaken by the Revenue Department and the houses were built only after the lake boundaries were marked. Recently, the ownership of Singapura lake was transferred from the Revenue Department to the BBMP,” the Dasarahalli MLA has said in a letter to the BBMP.

“In the BBMP survey of Singapura lake, the houses built 10 years ago have been marked as encroachments on the lake’s buffer zone. Around 15 residents of the layout have been served notice to clear the encroachment,” he said.

The MLA has requested the Tehsildar (Lake Division) of Yelahanka zone to do a joint survey of the lake with the BBMP and withdraw all notices served to the residents with immediate effect.

Sources in the BBMP have, meanwhile, confirmed that the houses have been built on the buffer zone of the lake. “We take action on the basis of our surveys. The Karnataka High Court has clearly directed us to remove the encroachments. It is a recurring issue that whenever we go to survey lakes the encroachers either impede the process physically or get aggressive with us,” a BBMP official said.