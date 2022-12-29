BBMP gives nod to K-RIDE to fell 268 trees for railway project

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) forest cell on December 27 permitted the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), a joint venture between the Karnataka government and Ministry of Railways, to fell 268 trees for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project from Byappanahalli to Chikabanavara.

According to the forest cell, K-RIDE had last year sought permission to cut 661 trees. Based on the inspection by the forest cell, it was decided that of the total 661 trees, 315 trees will be retained on site and 58 would be translocated to four sites around Yeshwantpur. However, in its order copy, the forest cell did not mention anything about the fate of the remaining 20 trees.

Deputy Conservator of forest (BBMP) Sareena Sikkaligar in the order said, “No damage should be caused to the trees which are retained on the spot while carrying out the civil works or any project related works. The trees which are retained-on-site have to be properly protected and maintained.”

“Accordingly, K-RIDE should give an assurance in this respect. Regular monitoring must be done to ensure the conducive growth of translocated trees and planted saplings/seedlings,” the order further said.

The BBMP forest cell in December 2021 had issued a public consultation to state their objections with regards to the felling of trees for the project. However, Sikkaligar said that no suggestion or objection were received from the public.

“In response to the public notice, no suggestions/objections were received from the public. The Tree Officer remarked that even though no objections/suggestions have been received, the first priority of the Forest authorities will be to save and retain more number of trees at the spot/site and in case that is not possible, the next option would be translocation of such trees which fulfill the desired criteria and felling of the trees has to be last resort. Compensatory Afforestation would involve planting of saplings duly following the norms of 10 saplings to be planted in lieu of each tree translocated/felled (i.e., in the ratio 1:10),” she said in the order.