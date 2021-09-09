BBMP, NGO plan to revive Bengaluru’s tradition of naming bus stops after trees

While crossing the Vega City mall at Bannerghatta road, one has seldom noticed a bus stop named ‘Jeedi Mara, a Kannada word which in English means cashew tree. With infrastructural projects taking a toll on the green spaces, the cashew trees were axed and the history behind the name of the bus stop went into oblivion. An NGO Project Vruksha Foundation along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now planned to plant ten cashew saplings around the Jeedi Mara bus stop. The history behind the naming of the bus stop will also be put up at the spot.

Project Vruksha Foundation Vijay Nishanth said, “We proposed the plan to the BBMP and they will provide us with the necessary equipment and manpower to support the project. The word Jeedi Mara is also not in use. One can see the semblance of this beautiful tradition of naming streets and bus stops after trees and lakes. Be it the Margosa Road or the Sampige Road in Malleshwaram and Hunasemara stop in Banashankari or Jeedi Mara stop, Aralimara stop in Chikkalasandra. Now why can’t we revive this tradition and give an impetus to tree plantation at a time when we are losing green space.”

Nishanth revealed that the project will start with Jeedi Mara bus stop where only one cashew tree is left. “Once the metro project is completed we will see the vacant spaces nearby and plant more saplings. Within a few years the area would look lush green as it used to be more than a decade ago. We will extend the project to Hunasemara bus stop in Banashankari down the line,” he added.

BBMP Special Commi­ssioner for Estates, Horticulture, Storm Water Drains, Horticulture and lakes, B Reddy Shankar Babu told The Indian Express that the civic agency would support the project.

“It is important to revive the old tradition and apprise citizens about it. We will provide the team with the iron girdles to protect the saplings. Any NGO or apartment association which comes up with green initiatives will get the support of the BBMP,” he added.