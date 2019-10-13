BBMP marshalls collect record Rs 14 lakh fines in a month

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected Rs 14 lakh in fines and registred 1,950 cases in a month for various violations pertaining to Solid Waste Management (SWM).

The BBMP deployed 120 marshals to monitor waste segregation across the city from September this year. According to the work order issued by BBMP, the marshals have been appointed to monitor and enforce penalties and works pertaining to solid waste management.

According to civic body officials, the fines collected by the marshalls was the highest so far in a single month. BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep said, “from September 1 to 30, the marshalls have fined the people dumping garbage in the parks, pavements, near the lakes, playgrounds and other public places. To ensure the marshalls penalise more offenders, soon they will be provided Prahari vehicles (SUVs) to enable them to move around and nab offenders.”

The BBMP has provided the marshalls with 500 hand-held devices to levy fines, record offences, take pictures of offenders, and issue challans.

The marshals have given instructions to seize big vehicles such as auto tippers, tractors, trucks, and tankers who are dumping the waste. Those who use two-wheelers to dump garbage, the marshals have been asked to take photographs of the offender and his or her vehicle, and forward them to the area police. Most of the marshals are retired defence personnel or have an NCC background.