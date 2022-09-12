scorecardresearch
BBMP launches ‘Wonder on Wheels’ for Anganwadi children in Bengaluru

The bus will be travelling across Bengaluru and stop by Anganwadis where children will be engaged for one hour in activities related to theatre, music, art, and culture.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Tushar Giri Nath Monday launched ‘Wonder on Wheels’, an initiative to introduce art and cultural activities for Anganwadi children, in collaboration with NGO Freethinking Foundation and Nayantara Ghosh, a political science and urban studies graduate from Trinity College.

Bengaluru-based Ghosh said she initiated this programme as part of her academic project with a grant of about $10,000 from her college. “This programme is also an extension of my parent’s initiative who were voluntarily engaged with children of construction labourers in conducting cultural activities,” said Ghosh.

She had associated with the BBMP which had earlier launched ‘Montessori on Wheels’ in May, with an aim to provide mobile education to economically and socially backward children in Bengaluru.

Ghosh said the bus, provided by the BBMP, is equipped with musical and art and craft instruments and is designed with creatives in sync with children’s nature. The bus will be travelling across Bengaluru and stop by Anganwadis where children will be engaged for one hour in activities related to theatre, music, art, and culture.

Shanthi S Kanodia, a member of the Freethinking Foundation, said, “The bus can accommodate as many children as the strength of the Anganwadi. There are three teachers and also some volunteers from the theatre, music, and art scene who will be engaging children in fun and experiential learning.”

