BBMP launches ‘Khata Andolana’ for owners to register their properties

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday announced that it would launch the ‘Khata Andolana’ on February 27 so that property owners within the municipal limits who do not have any ‘Khata (register)’ can register their properties in the Form A register, which is also called the A Khata. The Khata helps BBMP collect property taxes.

“Khata is an account of assessment of a property, recording details about a property such as its size, location and building area for the purpose of payment of property taxes. It is also a kind of identification of the person who is primarily liable for payment of property taxes. The citizens who own property within the BBMP limits and do not possess any Khata can approach the jurisdictional offices of assistant revenue officers,” said Dr Deepak R L, special commissioner (revenue), BBMP.

The BBMP has set up help desks in every office of the jurisdictional assistant revenue officers for the smooth registration of properties.

The property owners should possess documents like encumbrance certificates, self-attested sketches showing the location and measurement of a property among others for the registration of Khata. Encumbrance certificates ensure that a property does not have legal dues or pending monetary transactions. It is also a proof of ownership of the property.

The property would be registered under Form-B if owners do not possess the required documents.

‘A’ Khata properties are those with genuine documents and are verified by the state agencies. ‘B’ Khata properties have anomalies in documentation and include properties in violation of byelaws and buildings constructed without building plan approval. There are over six lakh ‘B’ Khata properties which also include unauthorised layouts on revenue land.

Since 2008, the BBMP stopped issuing ‘A’ Khata to the properties which are in violation of byelaws and later the civic body started maintaining the ‘B’ register which came to be known as the ‘B’ Khata properties. Maintaining the ‘B’ register helped BBMP in collecting property taxes from the owners of ‘B’ Khata properties. Since 2018, there have been discussions at the government level to regularise ‘B’ Khata properties.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath recently constituted a four-member team after suspecting the revenue officers of illegally issuing ‘A’ Khata certificates instead of ‘B’ khata to owners of unapproved buildings. The complaints of irregularities were majorly from zones such as Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, R R Nagar, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka. The team includes Jayaram Rampura, Special Commissioner (Finance), Dr Harish Kumar (Administration) and Deepak.