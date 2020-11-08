BBMP launches ‘Citizen View’ to upload details of all public works online

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad. (Express Photo)

In a bid to bring more transparency to the system and to attract citizen’s feedback on its projects, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has launched a separate option named ‘Citizen View’ on its official website. The initiative helps visitors to get information on all projects taken up by the local body, payments made to contractors, and developments at the ward-level works among other options.

The initiative, launched by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Saturday, showcases details of all works taken up since June 2015. “Citizens will now be able to give feedback about each work done by BBMP officials and also react to the information put up on Citizen View,” Gupta said.

The details are made available at https://bbmp.gov.in/Citizenview.html, with three options – road history GIS view, BBMP works bill view, and administrator proceedings.

Further, citizens can search for details based on various parameters including the name of work, ward number, division, or contractor. While complete details of each development, including approvals, photographs, and documents, can be accessed, payment details for each work bill are also made public now.

“BBMP usually gets several RTI (Right To Information) applications pertaining to fund utilisation. Through this initiative, we will be able to account for utilisation of all funds. The entire information is now uploaded to the public domain,” Commissioner Prasad added.

