Dumping of waste: Karnataka HC raps BBMP chief, warns he will be jailed for disobeying order

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday pulled up the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and directed him to file a personal affidavit explaining why its order barring the dumping of waste at Mittaganahalli quarry was disregarded. The court also warned Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta that he will be jailed if he cannot obey its order.

Taking strong objection to the matter, the high court orally remarked that it will make Gupta realise what is right and what is wrong. “Some officials think that they are above law. We will make them realise what is law,” the bench said.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the BBMP over the dumping of garbage from Bengaluru city at a quarry at Mittaganahalli in the district without the authorisation of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The court told Uday Holla, who is appearing for the BBMP, “Nothing can be above the court order. We will have to send him to jail if he (Gupta) cannot understand the court order. How will you defend him? Let him appear in person and see what happens.”

Holla submitted that the KSPCB granted authorisation to the civic body on February 25 this year, but the court replied that it will decide whether mercy can be shown after Gupta filed the affidavit.

The bench added that it was giving one more opportunity to Gupta and said, “We had called him once and told him that we will support you if you perform. In spite of this, dumping of solid waste is continuing. We have been watching his conduct for quite some time. This is not the first case.”

The court had on March 6, 2021, directed the civic body to stop dumping garbage at the quarry, but it was informed that the BBMP continued to do so. The counsel representing KSPCB said no permission was previously given to the BBMP to dump waste at the Mittaganahalli quarry.