Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Karaga festival, night-long procession to return after two years as Covid ebbs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival, which will be held from April 8 to 18 this year and culminate with a night-long procession.

The Bengaluru Karaga festival has a history of over 300 years. Largely associated with the Thigala community, the festival attracts lakhs of devotees every year from across the city. “The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Draupadi in the form of Adishakti,” a member of the festival committee said.

Notably, the festival was celebrated in a low-key manner in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was held within the premises of Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet. The procession marking the end of the 11-day festival was also cancelled by the authorities.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chickpet Assembly constituency MLA Uday B Garudachar said, “This year, we are witnessing a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases. Hence the festival will be celebrated in its full glory. Lakhs of devotees are expected to join the Karaga procession.”

He, however, added that the civic body was taking steps to ensure that the festival is celebrated in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said: “Although the Covid-19 numbers are declining, we have to follow all safety measures. The government will extend support for the smooth conduct of the Karaga festival.”

“A priest dressed in female attire leads a spectacular procession conducted by the Thigala community… a unique feature of the Karaga is the tradition of visiting the tomb of an 18th-century Muslim saint marking inter-religious unity,” a state tourism department official said.