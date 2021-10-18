BBMP identifies 404 buildings with structural flaws

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 404 structurally weak buildings in the city. BBMP officials said they will soon serve notices to the owners of such buildings and contractors will be hired to demolish the structures. The final survey will be submitted by the end of October.

On September 29, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee and re-conduct a survey of dilapidated buildings in the city.

In 2019, the BBMP had identified 185 dilapidated buildings, of which only 10 were demolished.

Experts pointed out that poor soil testing and violation of building bye-laws were responsible for the increase in the number of structurally weak structures.

RK Gautham, the director (sustainability) of Cushman and Wakefield (India), said, “Before a building is designed, we check the soil condition. If the building is built on a land which was low and somebody filled it or a land where once a lake existed, the structure is bound to collapse. In such cases, the compacting of the land has to be thorough. So, the testing of the soil is imperative. The earth crust below the buildings keeps settling. The groundwater level could rise due to heavy rainfall and it, in turn, leads to the softening of the soil. Sometimes, five floors are built when the approval is for only three floors. Naturally, the building structure cannot take the extra load. The violation of the building bye-laws also contributes to the collapse of buildings. “

Srinivas Alavilli of NGO Janaagraha said, “The recent incidents of building collapse are extremely worrisome. Rampant corruption is at the root of this, as the situation could have been avoided if the checks and balances at various stages were conducted as per the law. The citizens should take extreme care while acquiring property and civic officials must do their job without any compromise as lives and the reputation of our city are at stake. To send a strong message, guilty officials must be immediately suspended and further action must be taken as per the norms.”