BBMP getting ready to tackle rains in Bengaluru

After deluge in several districts in Karnataka, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to tackle rains in the city.

Advertising

Senior officials of the civic body on Monday met to review the precautionary measures taken to prevent flooding and other untoward incidents after rain. After the meeting, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said jurisdictional officials will be held accountable for untoward incidents and the compensation to victims will be given deducted from the salaries of the concerned officials.

The BBMP will rope in 3,150 civil defence volunteers to tackle rain-related issues across the city. “Bengaluru might have rains over the next few days, hence we have set up 63 tempory control rooms. Apart from BBMP officials, the help of 50 volunteers, each from 63 civic defence divisions, 35 teams each from NDRF and SDRF, and services of 28 fire stations will also be sought,” said N Manjunath Prasad.

“The leaves, weekly off, and government holidays for all BBMP officers have been cancelled to execute rain-related works. Four special commissioners have been assigned the responsibility of two zones each. They will monitor rain-related works in the zones apart from joint commissioners.”

Advertising

The BBMP has given Rs 20 lakhs to each ward for road maintenance and to ensure pothole-free roads. Prasad said “out of the 842 km of storm-water drains (SWD) in the city, around 440 km was concretised.

The BBMP Commissioner informed that as many as 4,443 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the city since January this year. “We have identified 61 high-risk wards in the city where dengue mosquitoes are breeding and an awareness drive has been carried out in this areas,” Prasad added.