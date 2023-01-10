scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

BBMP launches ‘Fix My Street’ application to help public flag potholes on Bengaluru roads

The application allows users to raise a detailed complaint along with uploading their name, phone number, location, and a picture of the road that needs to be repaired.

The complaint redressal time could be anywhere between two to four weeks.(Representational/Express)

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched the ‘Fix My Street’ application in order to help the public flag potholes across the city.

The application allows users to raise a detailed complaint along with uploading their name, phone number, location, and a picture of the road that needs to be repaired.

“The BBMP cannot be dependent only on engineers. It is important that we open up the complaint and redressal process pertaining to road repair to the public as well,” said Jayaram Rajpura, BBMP Zonal commissioner, South Zone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Once a complaint is raised, assistant engineers will visit the spot. After the engineers certify that the road needs to be repaired, a work order will be created and the process of road repair will ensue.

“We will also make payments to the contractors concerned via the application. From identification of problems to completion of payment, the application is our one stop for everything,” Rajpura added.

The complaint redressal time could be anywhere between two to four weeks.

Advertisement

“It is my sincere request to the public to help us out by giving only quality inputs via the application. In order to make the system work, we need the public to take this seriously and participate by flagging genuine issues,” Rajpura said.

The application which was initially launched for the limited use of BBMP engineers was extended to traffic constables and now the public at large.

‘Fix My Street’ was supposed to be open for public use on December 1. However, that did not happen owing to glitches.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

The BBMP already uses an application for fixing street lights in the city.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:06 IST
Next Story

BTS: V creates hilarious chaos among confused ARMY with cryptic post, Suga takes off to LA for overseas schedule

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close