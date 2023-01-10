BBMP launches ‘Fix My Street’ application to help public flag potholes on Bengaluru roads

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched the ‘Fix My Street’ application in order to help the public flag potholes across the city.

The application allows users to raise a detailed complaint along with uploading their name, phone number, location, and a picture of the road that needs to be repaired.

“The BBMP cannot be dependent only on engineers. It is important that we open up the complaint and redressal process pertaining to road repair to the public as well,” said Jayaram Rajpura, BBMP Zonal commissioner, South Zone.

Once a complaint is raised, assistant engineers will visit the spot. After the engineers certify that the road needs to be repaired, a work order will be created and the process of road repair will ensue.

“We will also make payments to the contractors concerned via the application. From identification of problems to completion of payment, the application is our one stop for everything,” Rajpura added.

The complaint redressal time could be anywhere between two to four weeks.

Advertisement

“It is my sincere request to the public to help us out by giving only quality inputs via the application. In order to make the system work, we need the public to take this seriously and participate by flagging genuine issues,” Rajpura said.

The application which was initially launched for the limited use of BBMP engineers was extended to traffic constables and now the public at large.

‘Fix My Street’ was supposed to be open for public use on December 1. However, that did not happen owing to glitches.

Advertisement

The BBMP already uses an application for fixing street lights in the city.