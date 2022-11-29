BBMP to fine agencies Rs 25 lakh for digging up roads without permission

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday said it will levy fines of Rs 25 lakh on agencies and Rs 10 lakh on individuals if they dug up roads without its permission.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, BBMP chief engineer (road and infrastructure) BS Prahlad said: “Rupees 25 lakh is the fine which will be imposed on an agency/company and Rs 10 lakh on an individual. Even government agencies will have to pay the fine. Permission is mandatory for anybody to dig roads. However, before the fines are levied, the agencies or the individuals found to have committed the violation will be given the chance to present their side of the view before the BBMP.”

“We have repaired almost all potholes. Yes, there are instances of roads being dug at several places in the city and they will be filled up soon. All the roads will be taken care of. We all have to see that no materials used in the repairing of roads are wasted,” he added.

Earlier this year, the BBMP identified 31,270 potholes in areas under its jurisdiction.

On November 12, residents of Vinayaka Nagar in Mahadevapura faced a harrowing time after a newly tarred road by the BBMP was dug up.

In September this year, the civic body fined telecom providers – Jio Digital Fiber Private Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Telesonic Networks Limited and VAC Teleinfra Solution Private Limited – Rs 20 lakh each for digging up roads and setting up telecom towers on walkways without its permission.