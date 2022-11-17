scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

BBMP files complaint with Bengaluru police over voter data irregularities

Congress alleged key voter information was compiled by the NGO staff and uploaded on an app ‘Digital Sameeksha’ run by one of the NGOs.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike headquarters. (Photo: File)

Following allegations of voter data irregularities, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city police to look into the matter.

Rangappa, special commissioner (administration and elections) of BBMP, Thursday filed a complaint at the Halasuru Gate police station. A case has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have also named the Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development and its representative Lokesh K M in the FIR.

Thursday, Congress levelled allegations that NGOs such as Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and DAP Hombale Private Ltd had collected key voter information after its staff posed as BLOs in various Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru city. Congress also alleged that key voter information was compiled by the NGO staff and uploaded on an app ‘Digital Sameeksha’ run by one of the NGOs.

In the complaint, Rangappa said, “On 22 December 2018, Chilume was permitted to revise the voters list in coordination with Block Level Officer (BLO) where Aadhaar number has to be linked and several conditions were imposed. However, on 2 November 2022, though the permission letter was cancelled, Lokesh K M, who represents Chilume organisation, created a fake ID card stating that he was the BLO and directly visited the houses of the people to collect their voter ID cards and Aadhaar card details. He has taken personal data of the public illegally to upload it to an application to misuse it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

This is the second FIR registered by the BBMP officials against the agency. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena, Thursday said that no permission for survey was granted by BBMP or the district election officer to any NGO. Meena added the permission given to create awareness to Chilume Trust was withdrawn by the District Election Officer, BBMP immediately after receiving the complaint against it.

More from Bangalore

“Electoral Officer of the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency has already filed a complaint at Whitefield Police station regarding the misuse of a BLO ID card. District Election Officer, BBMP is being asked to conduct a detailed enquiry and if any institution or an individual is found violating any law, action will be taken accordingly,” Meena added.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:25:58 pm
Next Story

Delay in new army chief’s appointment creates confusion in Pakistan

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement