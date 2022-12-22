BBMP establishes ‘One Health Cell’ to prevent outbreaks of zoonotic diseases

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has established the ‘One Health Cell’ to address public health challenges with a primary focus on preventing outbreaks of zoonotic diseases.

Speaking with The Indian Express, BBMP special commissioner, health, Dr K V Trilok Chandra said, “Animal, human health and environment are keenly intertwined. Human health cannot be viewed in isolation and it is dependent on the environment it lives in, which includes animals too.”

Chandra added, “In the last few years, globally, almost 75 per cent of the newly-emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic and 60 per cent of infectious diseases in humans are spread from animals, not just serious diseases like what we had encountered like Covid or Ebola, even simple ones like Chikungunya and Dengue, and the new veterinary-borne diseases which we are facing on a day to day basis.”

The work towards establishing the cell started early this year. Chandra said that the BBMP will be working with NGOs and scientific experts in this regard.

“We have got veterinarians, medical doctors, NGOs and scientific experts onboard for the One Health initiative. This will ensure better management and development of a targeted surveillance plan,” he added.

Another BBMP official said, “The human contribution in the emergence of zoonotic diseases is also there in terms of destruction of the environment which has led to increasing man-animal conflicts. One Health will work on the introduction of tools for surveillance and early identification of emerging health challenges. Presently, our approach is reactive, we see a challenge and work on it to counter it.”

Officials say one of the major aims of One Health is to tackle Antimicrobial Resistance. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.