BBMP employee transfers Rs 14 lakh public money to female friend, both held

The city police arrested Saturday a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employee and his friend after he had allegedly transferred Rs 14 lakh public money to her. The arrested have been identified as Prakash MK, 39, and Kanchana, 30, residents of Yelahanka New Town, said the police.

Rajendra Naik, executive engineer (power) of BBMP at Byatarayanapura, filed a complaint stating that Prakash, who worked as a second division assistant (SDA), failed to submit records for the annual audit. Despite several reminders and verbal instructions, he failed to do so and stopped coming to office without prior intimation, Naik said in the complaint.

Bank statements for the financial year 2021-22 revealed that the accused had manipulated cheques and records and Rs 14,07,822 was transferred to Kanchana between November 2021 and August 2022, said the police.

The police found out that Kanchana used the money to buy gold and lived a luxurious life. They said Naik submitted a detailed report about the incident to the BBMP head office and they are probing the reason behind the transfer of funds. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the police added.