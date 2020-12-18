SC stays Karnataka HC order to hold Bengaluru civic body polls

Bengaluru’s local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Supreme Court Friday stayed a recent order issued by the Karnataka High Court which directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) within six weeks.

“Issue notice. Until further orders, there shall be a stay of operation of the impugned judgment(s) and order(s) passed by the Karnataka High Court”, an order passed by a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India stated.

The judgment was pronounced while issuing notice on the special leave petition filed by the Karnataka government.

A batch of petitions was filed at the Supreme Court by the Karnataka government challenging the High Court’s order which directed BBMP polls to 198 wards as per delimitation notification of September 23, 2020, instead of the 243 seats as mentioned in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Third Amendment Act (2020).

Earlier on December 4, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty in the Karnataka High Court had ordered the SEC to hold BBMP elections “as expeditiously as possible” within six weeks from the date of final reservation notification published by the state government.

The five-year tenure of the incumbent BBMP Council had expired in September after which the state government appointed senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as the BBMP Administrator.

