BBMP invites applications to hire 63 doctors at Namma Clinics in Bengaluru

After completing the process of appointing 180 doctors in its Namma Clinics last month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday invited applications to hire the remaining 63 doctors. The clinics are scheduled to open on December 15, officials said. Out of 438 Namma Clinics across urban local bodies in Karnataka, 243 will be operational in Bengaluru.

“Each of these clinics will have one MBBS doctor, a nurse and a lab technician. We hope to complete the hiring process this month. Each ward will have one Namma Clinic. These clinics will function like primary health centres (PHC). They will cater to those who fall below the poverty line. The doctors working at these clinics should have a working knowledge of Kannada,” an official from the BBMP’s health wing said.

“These clinics will offer services for the detection of non-communicable diseases. Referral to specialists for advanced treatment will also be provided,” he added.

Karnataka Minister for Health K Sudhakar said, “Namma Clinics are being established in government buildings and on rented premises that have an area of 1,000-1,200 sq ft. The government will incur a cost of Rs 138 crore to maintain the staff each year. Namma Clinics will create awareness about yoga, pranayama, dhyana and food habits. It will also inform the public about the government health schemes.”