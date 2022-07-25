BBMP chief commissioner directs officials to expedite infra works

Updated: July 25, 2022 1:15:22 pm
During his late-night inspection of the ongoing work at major junctions in Bengaluru Sunday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath instructed officials of the civic body to prioritise cleaning of the outer ring roads using mechanical sweepers, install street lights in ill-lit areas, and clear construction debris from roadsides.
Nath also said that 1,500 potholes identified in the city will be filled starting from July 25.
“The engineers have been given the target to desilt the stormwater drains for the smooth flow of rainwater during heavy rain. Each ward has been allocated Rs 40 lakh under the disaster management fund. The emergency response team is ready to deal with the situation. We have asked the range forest officers (RFO) to prune tree branches which might pose a threat during the rain. The RFOs have been asked to extend their services till October end. I am confident that we might not face major rain damage this year,” said Nath.
While inspecting the work at the Silk Board Junction, the chief commissioner asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to install a pump and divert the stagnant water to the nearby drains. He directed BMRCL officials to complete the pending work including the construction of toilets at the newly constructed bus stand at the Silk Board Junction.
He also instructed the officials to expedite work pertaining to signal-free junctions at Sarakki. At the Kamakya Cinema Junction, Nath told officials that illegal OFC cables should be removed and the footpath should be repaired. While inspecting the Nayandahalli Junction, he directed officials to install street lights and take measures to prevent water from stagnating at the junction.
