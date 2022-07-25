scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

BBMP chief commissioner directs officials to expedite infra works

While inspecting the work at the Silk Board Junction, the chief commissioner asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to install a pump and divert the stagnant water to the nearby drains.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 25, 2022 1:15:22 pm
While inspecting the work at the silk board junction, the chief commissioner has asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to install a pump and divert the stagnant water to the nearby drains.

During his late-night inspection of the ongoing work at major junctions in Bengaluru Sunday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath instructed officials of the civic body to prioritise cleaning of the outer ring roads using mechanical sweepers, install street lights in ill-lit areas, and clear construction debris from roadsides.

Nath also said that 1,500 potholes identified in the city will be filled starting from July 25.

“The engineers have been given the target to desilt the stormwater drains for the smooth flow of rainwater during heavy rain. Each ward has been allocated Rs 40 lakh under the disaster management fund. The emergency response team is ready to deal with the situation. We have asked the range forest officers (RFO) to prune tree branches which might pose a threat during the rain. The RFOs have been asked to extend their services till October end. I am confident that we might not face major rain damage this year,” said Nath.

While inspecting the work at the Silk Board Junction, the chief commissioner asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to install a pump and divert the stagnant water to the nearby drains. He directed BMRCL officials to complete the pending work including the construction of toilets at the newly constructed bus stand at the Silk Board Junction.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
More from Bangalore

He also instructed the officials to expedite work pertaining to signal-free junctions at Sarakki. At the Kamakya Cinema Junction, Nath told officials that illegal OFC cables should be removed and the footpath should be repaired. While inspecting the Nayandahalli Junction, he directed officials to install street lights and take measures to prevent water from stagnating at the junction.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Darlings trailer

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement