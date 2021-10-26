BBMP chief commissioner directs officials of BESCOM, BWSSB and BMRCL to complete development works in time-bound manner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed the officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to finish work related to road repair, among others, in a time-bound manner.

Gupta said that the BWSSB should submit a report to the BBMP on the completion of its work so that the municipal agency can start repairing the roads.

“If no information is provided to the Palike, then legal action will be taken against respective officers,” he said.

The chief commissioner said that the water board has to complete the drinking water supply work to each household swiftly and the BESCOM should also complete the work pertaining to the laying of 11KV underground wire. “Roads damaged due to metro construction need to be fixed immediately. Also, some localities get water-logged after receiving rains. Moreover, we have to begin asphalting work on some stretches like NICE Road to Meenakshi temple on Gottigere Road and Weavers’ Colony,” the BBMP chief commissioner told the officials.

In areas with damaged roads, jurisdictional officers were directed to review the Defect Liability Period (DLP). “If DLP is there, contractors concerned should be asked to take up road repair. If the DLP has lapsed, the damage control work should be taken up by the BBMP,” Gupta said.

He said that drainage water shouldn’t get discharged into storm water drains (SWDs). Gupta stated that citizens should be apprised that the discharge of drainage water into SWDs pollutes lakes.