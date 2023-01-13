scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

BBMP can allow HAL to erect temporary hoardings for Aero India: Karnataka HC

The Bengaluru civic body had filed a plea seeking nod to allow HAL to put up temporary hoardings for publicity campaigns by stating that Aero India is an international event.

Karnataka High CourtThe bench directed the civic body to submit a compliance report in three weeks regarding measures taken to curb unauthorised hoardings across the city. (File)

The Karnataka High Court Thursday permitted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to allow Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to put up temporary hoardings, signages and structures for a publicity campaign for the upcoming Aero India-2023, to be held from February 13 to 17.

The order was passed after hearing a PIL filed by Mayige Gowda in 2017 on illegal hoardings in the city. The division
bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi directed the civic body to submit a compliance report in three weeks regarding measures taken to curb unauthorised hoardings across the city.

Representing the petitioner, advocate G R Mohan submitted that there are many unauthorised hoardings in front of the Vidhana Soudha as the BBMP was not taking steps in compliance with earlier orders.

The BBMP had filed an interlocutory application (IA) seeking permission to allow HAL to put up temporary hoardings for publicity campaigns stating that Aero India is an international event which is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

In its application, the civic body stated that the material used for hoardings will be 100% cotton and mentioned that without proper advertisements, the participants will be inconvenienced, and it is necessary for the organisers to put up temporary signages at designated places and routes to reach the venue of the event.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 19:07 IST
Live Blog

