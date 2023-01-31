BBMP asks builders, owners of high rises to stop crane works from February 9 to 19 during Aero India

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday directed builders and owners of buildings and high rises that cranes on top of buildings within 5 km radius of the Air Force station in Yelahanka are required to be lowered and also asked them to stop crane working activities during Aero India-2023 which is slated to be held from February 9 to 17.

“It is intimated that the AERO INDIA – 2023 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station Yelahanka from 13-02-2023 to 17-02-2023. On Account of this it is to the notice of general public/Owners/Builders/Developers that all High rise Cranes on top of buildings within radius of 5 K.M from Air force station Yelahanka are required to be lowered and also crane working activities have to stopped during AERO INDIA – 2023 show from 09 February 2023 to 17 February- 2023. Any violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP act 2020 and Indian Aircraft rules 1937 rule 91,” BBMP said.

“The decision was taken keeping security of the aircraft in mind. For the unhindered flying display this was important,” a BBMP official said.

Last week, the BBMP issued a notice to meat vendors, restaurants in the vicinity of Yelahanka Air Force Station to stop the sale of meat and non-vegetarian dishes from January 30 to February 20 due to the Aero show.