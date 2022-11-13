BBMP proposes white-topping 39 more roads in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 1,449 crore

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought approval from the government to white-top 39 more roads, stretching across 114.46 km in the city, at an estimated cost Rs 1,449 crore, officials said.

This will be the third phase of the white-topping project in Bengaluru. A proposal in this regard was recently submitted to the state government seeking nod and funds for the road infrastructure project, they added.

Among the key roads that will be white-topped are the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Silk Board to KR Puram, Hennur Main Road, Horamavu Agara Road, Kaggadasapura Main Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ulsoor Lake Road, New Thippasandra Main Road, Indiranagar Double Road, Indiranagar 12th Main Road and Inner Ring Road at Yeshwanthpur, among others.

Under the first two phases of the project, work on around 143 km of roads in the city is nearing completion. In the first phase, 94 km was covered at a cost of Rs 972 crore, while in the second phase, 49 km was white-topped at a cost of Rs 704 crore.

This will be the largest phase of white-topping to be taken up by the city, despite the state government’s intention to review the project owing to its high cost. In March this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly that while asphalting costs Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore per kilometre, white-topping incurs anywhere between Rs 9-10 crore for the same.

Roads to be white-topped

Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram (19 km) at a cost of Rs 228 crore

Hennur Main Road (6.6 km) – Rs 79.2 crore

Horamavu Agara Road – Kalkere road (2.9 km) – Rs 72 crore

Marenahalli Main Road (5.5 km) – Rs 66 crore

Dr BR Ambedkar Road, ORR (5 km) – Rs 60 crore

Horamavu Main Road (5 km) – Rs 60 crore

MCEHS Road, Jakkur (4 km) – Rs 48 crore

Kogilu Road from Tippu Circle (3.7 km) – Rs 44.40 crore

Inner Ring Road from ORR to Tumkur Road (3.2 km) – Rs 38.40 crore

9th Cross Road, JP Nagar (3 km) – Rs 36 crore

Wheelers Road (3 km) – Rs 36 crore

Yelahanka Jakkur Main Road (2.95 km) – Rs 35.40 crore

Banaswadi – Ramamurthy Nagar Road (2.9 km) – Rs 34.80 crore

Kaggadasapura Main Road (2.6 km) – Rs 31.20 crore

Kammanahalli Main Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore

Indiranagar Double Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore

9th Main Road from Marenahalli Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore

Kannur Main Road (2.10 km) – Rs 25.20 crore

Bagalur Main Road up to Thanisandra Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore

28th Main Road from 45th cross to ORR (2 km) – Rs 24 crore

Kanteerava Studio Main Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore

Avalahalli Main Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore

Ulsoor Lake Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore

New Thippasandra Main Road (1.9 km) – Rs 22.80 crore

Jeevanbhima Nagar Main Road (1.8 km) – Rs 21.60 crore

Ullal Main Road (1.80 km) – Rs 21.60 crore

MEI Road from ORR to Tumkur Road (1.75 km) – Rs 21 crore

18th Main Road from 32nd Main Road, East End Road (1.7 km) – Rs 20.40 crore

Kempegowda Road (1.7 km) – Rs 20.40 crore

Nethaji Road (1.5 km) – Rs 18 crore

MM Road (1.5 km) – Rs 18

1st Main Road from 45th cross to JSS Circle (1.40 km) – Rs 16.80 crore

Inner Ring Road, Yeswanthpur (1.3 km) – Rs 15.60 crore

Indiranagar 12th Main (1.2 km) – Rs 14.40 crore

Ejipura Main Road (2.70 km) – Rs 13.50 crore

Remaining areas on East End Main Road (1 km) – Rs 12 crore

4th main Goraguntepalya (0.68 km) – Rs 8.1 crore

Raja Industrial Road (0.48 km) – Rs 5.76 crore

Junction improvements – Rs 95 crore

Total – Rs 1,449.62 crore