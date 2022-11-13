scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

BBMP proposes white-topping 39 more roads in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 1,449 crore

Among the key roads that will be white-topped are the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Silk Board to KR Puram, Hennur Main Road, Horamavu Agara Road and Kaggadasapura Main Road.

This will be the largest phase of white-topping to be taken up by the city, despite the state government's intention to review the project owing to its high cost. (File)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought approval from the government to white-top 39 more roads, stretching across 114.46 km in the city, at an estimated cost Rs 1,449 crore, officials said.

This will be the third phase of the white-topping project in Bengaluru. A proposal in this regard was recently submitted to the state government seeking nod and funds for the road infrastructure project, they added.

Among the key roads that will be white-topped are the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Silk Board to KR Puram, Hennur Main Road, Horamavu Agara Road, Kaggadasapura Main Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ulsoor Lake Road, New Thippasandra Main Road, Indiranagar Double Road, Indiranagar 12th Main Road and Inner Ring Road at Yeshwanthpur, among others.

Under the first two phases of the project, work on around 143 km of roads in the city is nearing completion. In the first phase, 94 km was covered at a cost of Rs 972 crore, while in the second phase, 49 km was white-topped at a cost of Rs 704 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...Premium
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...

This will be the largest phase of white-topping to be taken up by the city, despite the state government’s intention to review the project owing to its high cost. In March this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly that while asphalting costs Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore per kilometre, white-topping incurs anywhere between Rs 9-10 crore for the same.

Roads to be white-topped

Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram (19 km) at a cost of Rs 228 crore
Hennur Main Road (6.6 km) – Rs 79.2 crore
Horamavu Agara Road – Kalkere road (2.9 km) – Rs 72 crore
Marenahalli Main Road (5.5 km) – Rs 66 crore
Dr BR Ambedkar Road, ORR (5 km) – Rs 60 crore

Horamavu Main Road (5 km) – Rs 60 crore
MCEHS Road, Jakkur (4 km) – Rs 48 crore

Kogilu Road from Tippu Circle (3.7 km) – Rs 44.40 crore

Advertisement

Inner Ring Road from ORR to Tumkur Road (3.2 km) – Rs 38.40 crore
9th Cross Road, JP Nagar (3 km) – Rs 36 crore
Wheelers Road (3 km) – Rs 36 crore
Yelahanka Jakkur Main Road (2.95 km) – Rs 35.40 crore
Banaswadi – Ramamurthy Nagar Road (2.9 km) – Rs 34.80 crore
Kaggadasapura Main Road (2.6 km) – Rs 31.20 crore

Kammanahalli Main Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore
Indiranagar Double Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore
9th Main Road from Marenahalli Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore
Kannur Main Road (2.10 km) – Rs 25.20 crore
Bagalur Main Road up to Thanisandra Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
28th Main Road from 45th cross to ORR (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
Kanteerava Studio Main Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore

Avalahalli Main Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
Ulsoor Lake Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
New Thippasandra Main Road (1.9 km) – Rs 22.80 crore
Jeevanbhima Nagar Main Road (1.8 km) – Rs 21.60 crore
Ullal Main Road (1.80 km) – Rs 21.60 crore
MEI Road from ORR to Tumkur Road (1.75 km) – Rs 21 crore
18th Main Road from 32nd Main Road, East End Road (1.7 km) – Rs 20.40 crore

Advertisement

Kempegowda Road (1.7 km) – Rs 20.40 crore
Nethaji Road (1.5 km) – Rs 18 crore
MM Road (1.5 km) – Rs 18
1st Main Road from 45th cross to JSS Circle (1.40 km) – Rs 16.80 crore
Inner Ring Road, Yeswanthpur (1.3 km) – Rs 15.60 crore
Indiranagar 12th Main (1.2 km) – Rs 14.40 crore
Ejipura Main Road (2.70 km) – Rs 13.50 crore

Remaining areas on East End Main Road (1 km) – Rs 12 crore
4th main Goraguntepalya (0.68 km) – Rs 8.1 crore
Raja Industrial Road (0.48 km) – Rs 5.76 crore
Junction improvements – Rs 95 crore

More from Bangalore

Total – Rs 1,449.62 crore

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 02:29:02 pm
Next Story

The Crown Season 5: Who was Dodi Fayed? All you need to know about Princess Diana’s rumoured partner

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement