BBMP proposes white-topping 39 more roads in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 1,449 crore

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought approval from the government to white-top 39 more roads, stretching across 114.46 km in the city, at an estimated cost Rs 1,449 crore, officials said.
This will be the third phase of the white-topping project in Bengaluru. A proposal in this regard was recently submitted to the state government seeking nod and funds for the road infrastructure project, they added.
Among the key roads that will be white-topped are the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Silk Board to KR Puram, Hennur Main Road, Horamavu Agara Road, Kaggadasapura Main Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ulsoor Lake Road, New Thippasandra Main Road, Indiranagar Double Road, Indiranagar 12th Main Road and Inner Ring Road at Yeshwanthpur, among others.
Under the first two phases of the project, work on around 143 km of roads in the city is nearing completion. In the first phase, 94 km was covered at a cost of Rs 972 crore, while in the second phase, 49 km was white-topped at a cost of Rs 704 crore.
This will be the largest phase of white-topping to be taken up by the city, despite the state government’s intention to review the project owing to its high cost. In March this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly that while asphalting costs Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore per kilometre, white-topping incurs anywhere between Rs 9-10 crore for the same.
Roads to be white-topped
Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram (19 km) at a cost of Rs 228 crore
Hennur Main Road (6.6 km) – Rs 79.2 crore
Horamavu Agara Road – Kalkere road (2.9 km) – Rs 72 crore
Marenahalli Main Road (5.5 km) – Rs 66 crore
Dr BR Ambedkar Road, ORR (5 km) – Rs 60 crore
Horamavu Main Road (5 km) – Rs 60 crore
MCEHS Road, Jakkur (4 km) – Rs 48 crore
Kogilu Road from Tippu Circle (3.7 km) – Rs 44.40 crore
Inner Ring Road from ORR to Tumkur Road (3.2 km) – Rs 38.40 crore
9th Cross Road, JP Nagar (3 km) – Rs 36 crore
Wheelers Road (3 km) – Rs 36 crore
Yelahanka Jakkur Main Road (2.95 km) – Rs 35.40 crore
Banaswadi – Ramamurthy Nagar Road (2.9 km) – Rs 34.80 crore
Kaggadasapura Main Road (2.6 km) – Rs 31.20 crore
Kammanahalli Main Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore
Indiranagar Double Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore
9th Main Road from Marenahalli Road (2.5 km) – Rs 30 crore
Kannur Main Road (2.10 km) – Rs 25.20 crore
Bagalur Main Road up to Thanisandra Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
28th Main Road from 45th cross to ORR (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
Kanteerava Studio Main Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
Avalahalli Main Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
Ulsoor Lake Road (2 km) – Rs 24 crore
New Thippasandra Main Road (1.9 km) – Rs 22.80 crore
Jeevanbhima Nagar Main Road (1.8 km) – Rs 21.60 crore
Ullal Main Road (1.80 km) – Rs 21.60 crore
MEI Road from ORR to Tumkur Road (1.75 km) – Rs 21 crore
18th Main Road from 32nd Main Road, East End Road (1.7 km) – Rs 20.40 crore
Kempegowda Road (1.7 km) – Rs 20.40 crore
Nethaji Road (1.5 km) – Rs 18 crore
MM Road (1.5 km) – Rs 18
1st Main Road from 45th cross to JSS Circle (1.40 km) – Rs 16.80 crore
Inner Ring Road, Yeswanthpur (1.3 km) – Rs 15.60 crore
Indiranagar 12th Main (1.2 km) – Rs 14.40 crore
Ejipura Main Road (2.70 km) – Rs 13.50 crore
Remaining areas on East End Main Road (1 km) – Rs 12 crore
4th main Goraguntepalya (0.68 km) – Rs 8.1 crore
Raja Industrial Road (0.48 km) – Rs 5.76 crore
Junction improvements – Rs 95 crore
Total – Rs 1,449.62 crore