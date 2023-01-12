BBMP officials directed to collect property tax from defaulters as civic body fails to meet target

In a meeting with the revenue officials on Thursday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath directed the officials to collect property tax in eight zones under the municipal limits.

Against the target of Rs 4,189.78 crore property tax, the civic body in this financial year has collected Rs 2,766.55 crore thereby meeting around 66.03 per cent target. The chief commissioner has directed the revenue officials to collect Rs 1,423.23 crore from the defaulters to meet the target.

Nath also instructed the officials to identify the buildings which have recently received occupancy certificates and collect taxes from them. Occupancy Certificate is a legal document which declares the building as residential or commercial and based on this property taxes are fixed.

“Collect property tax from the top 10 defaulters in all eight zones under the BBMP. In order to collect property tax in the respective zone, a weekly target should be given to the revenue officers which should be met without fail. In this regard, the respective Zonal Commissioners should hold a daily review meeting to ensure that the property tax target has been reached. Liaise closely with the legal cell of the BBMP in order to settle the pending cases in courts and collect the arrears on the property tax from them. BBMP came across those property owners who were found to be paying less tax by registering their properties as residential though they were being put to commercial use. When the data was verified with Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) bills the discrepancies were found,” Nath said.