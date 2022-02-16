BBMP to improve greenery in and around 36 lakes in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that it will plant trees and improve the greenery in and around 36 lakes in the city.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BBMP Special Commissioner Reddy Shankar Babu said, “I would like to clarify that we are not creating parks inside the lakes. Some of the lakes which have islands and vacant patches will see an increase in green cover. This will be done in and around 36 lakes. The green cover will complement the ecology of the lakes and will attract more birds and improve the biodiversity. There is no detailed project report (DPR) that has been prepared as the barren patches in each of these lakes are in different sizes. The entire work will be over by the end of the year.”

Some of the lakes, where the project to increase the green cover will be implemented, include Chunchaghatta, Byrasandra, Sarakki, Konappana Agrahara, Anjanapura, Iblur, Agara, Gubbala and Uttarahalli.

Babu said the focus will be on planting native species of plants, shrubs and creepers.

Co-founder of citizens group Friends of Lakes, Ram Prasad said, “The BBMP and the other government agencies should ensure that while increasing the green cover, the water-holding capacity of the lakes should not be altered. The agencies must see that the rejuvenation of the lakes are carried out only after the DPR has been approved by the Karnataka Tank Conservation Development Authority (KTCDA). Moreover, the rejuvenation must adhere to the recommendations made in the Justice NK Patil committee report.”

Lake conservationist Raghavendra B Pachhapur said, “When the palike started working on the rejuvenation of Chunchaghatta lake, bamboo trees were removed to make way for the jogging track. Bamboo trees provide a lot of space to birds for perching. Moreover, the vacant spaces at this lake can be utilised for planting trees.”