BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura zone

After a gap of more than a month, on Thursday, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resumed the encroachment eviction drive from storm water drains in Mahadevapura zone.

“Two buildings (ground plus one floor) built on a 30×40 feet plot in Munnekolala and Shantiniketan layout on the SWD were razed. Two sheds which were nearby on the drains were also demolished. One shed built on the SWD in Amani Bellandur Kane (ABK) village area and a 60 meters long compound wall were cleared. The tehsildar had already issued notices to the encroachers in Mahadevapura zone,” BBMP said in a statement.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on December 20 had directed the revenue department to complete the survey of encroachments on SWD by December 28. (Express Photo) BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on December 20 had directed the revenue department to complete the survey of encroachments on SWD by December 28. (Express Photo)

A total of 1,174 encroachments on the SWD have been identified in the Mahadevapura zone in 2015-16. Out of these 1,032 encroachments have already been cleared and 142 encroachments are yet to be cleared. Of 142 encroachments cases related to 11 encroachments are before the court. The survey of the properties are on and identified encroachments on the SWD will be removed, according to the BBMP officials.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on December 20 had directed the revenue department to complete the survey of encroachments on SWD by December 28. He instructed the BBMP officials, Tahsildars and Land Surveyors to coordinate and carry out an encroachment clearance drive.