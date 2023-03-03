BBMP allocates funds for whitetopping, flyover and development of roads on Light TenderSure model

In its 2023-24 municipal Budget, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on March 2 announced that 150 km of road will be taken up for white topping at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore. Similarly, Rs 450 crore was earmarked for comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads on a Light-TenderSure model.

Under the Light TenderSure model, the footpaths will be widened and the drains will be remodelled. However, there will be no provision to lay underground cables as in the case of the regular TenderSure model. Hence completion of the work is fast.

The Budget also concentrates on the reconstruction of the roads excavated by the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in 110 villages which came under municipal limits a few years ago. The residents in these villages have been demanding the construction of roads for a very long time.

Jayaram Raipura, BBMP special commissioner (finance), while tabling the Budget had said, “An elevated rotary flyover and seamless connecting flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 345 crores to provide better connectivity to Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli. Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for reconstruction of the BWSSB excavated roads in 110 villages.”

He announced that 75 junctions which face major bottlenecks due to traffic will be developed. “Similarly, roads of 60 feet width or less witnessing heavy arterial traffic will be identified. Rs 150 crore will be earmarked for alleviating the bottleneck situation in these roads by widening of roads and by maintaining uniform road width,” Raipura had said.

Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the maintenance of 48 flyovers and 28 under bridges. Raipura added that the road repairs, desilting of drains and repair of pavement in the fiscal 2023-24 will be taken up within the revenue sources of BBMP.

“For this, Rs 30 lakh each for desilting of drains, Rs 15 lakh each for pothole filling, Rs 25 lakh each for footpath maintenance and Rs 5 lakh each for monsoon control room will be provided adding up to a total cost of Rs 75 lakh for each ward. In addition to this, Rs 125 lakh each will be given for other civil works of the ward. With this, Rs 2 crore per ward will be released for each of the 243 wards of the BBMP,” he said.

With an aim to decongest the city and create traffic free signal corridors, a flyover on Gokula road near the Mathikere turn utilising land offered by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be taken up at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Another flyover at Pipeline junction at Jalahalli will be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore. A flyover over the Mekhri Circle underpass on Jayamahal road at a cost of Rs 65 crore and another at Sadashivanagar Police Station Circle at a cost of Rs 40 crore will also be built.

In addition to the above new projects, additional grants have been provided in the year 2023-24 for the following nine projects which have already been taken up.

· Rs 70 crore for signal free corridor from Tumkur Road to Nayandahalli Junction

· Rs 190 crore for a signal free corridor from West of Chord Road to Kurubarahalli in Mahalakshmi Layout.

· Rs 125 crore for an under bridge near Yeshwantpur railway station.

· Rs 70 crore for the widening of Bannerghatta road.

· Rs 85 crore for grade separator at Wilson Garden flyover.

· Rs 60 crore for grade separator at Yelahanka flyover.

· Rs 124 crore for flyovers at Hoodi Junction, ITPL Big-Bazar Junction and Hope-Farm

· Rs 137 crore for Minerva Junction Grade Separator.

· Rs 104 crore for flyover at Suranjan Das Junction on Old-Madras Road.