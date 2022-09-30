BBMP administrator tells civic body to fill potholes on Bengaluru roads

In a meeting held to outline ways to ease traffic congestion in Karanataka’s capital city of Bengaluru held Thursday, the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was asked to fill the potholes on the roads.

BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary in Urban Development Department, directed the civic body authorities to fix 1,051 potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city.

“BBMP and the traffic police department have identified 4,545 potholes, of which 1,051 are yet to be filled. The potholes will be filled,” Singh informed the officials in the meeting.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “Pipes are placed on the road side and on the footpaths by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) where they are carrying out works. It is causing a lot of problems for the public. Construction debris is dumped on main roads. Petty shops are also built on the main roads. They have to be cleared immediately.”

He also instructed the officials to prune tree branches which are covering street lights and posing a threat to people. “Coordinate with the forest department and cut those branches of the trees which are posing threat to commuters and pedestrians,” Nath told the BBMP officials.

The meeting chaired by Rajneesh Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, was attended by officials from the forest department, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

The major junctions such as Silk Board Junction, Jayadeva, MM Temple (Tin Factory), Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki, Kumaraswamy layout and Banashankari are being monitored regularly, officials said at the meeting.

“According to a list by the traffic police department, markings have been made for parking and pedestrian crossing at 35 out of the 50 junctions in different parts of the city. Work is underway at other junctions,” said Tushar Giri Nath.