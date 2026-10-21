Two injured in suspected battery explosion at under-construction building in Bengaluru

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Two people were injured in an explosion at an under-construction building on Jeremiah Road in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar on Tuesday afternoon.
The blast occurred around 2.30 pm within the limits of Pulakeshinagar police station. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.
Police suspect that a battery may have exploded, but the exact cause of the blast is yet to be established. The material recovered from the site has been sent for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway.
Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) visited the spot following the incident. A team from the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) also examined the site as part of the investigation.
Residents of the neighbourhood told the media that the explosion was so loud that they initially suspected a gas cylinder blast; the injured are said to be labourers, working at the building.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the authorities were examining the material recovered from the site. “We are evaluating that. All the materials have gone for a forensic audit. Once that is done, we will get back to you,” he said