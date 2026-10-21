Two injured in suspected battery explosion at under-construction building in Bengaluru

Two people were injured in an explosion at an under-construction building on Jeremiah Road in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast occurred around 2.30 pm within the limits of Pulakeshinagar police station. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

Police suspect that a battery may have exploded, but the exact cause of the blast is yet to be established. The material recovered from the site has been sent for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway.

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Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) visited the spot following the incident. A team from the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) also examined the site as part of the investigation.