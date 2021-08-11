Dissent grows in Bommai cabinet; Anand Singh shuts down MLA office to show displeasure

The dissent within Karnatakat’s new cabinet under Basavaraj Bommai is growing just one week after its formation as Tourism Minister Anand Singh has shut down his MLA office in Hospet in Vijayanagar district, reportedly to show his unhappiness over the portfolio allocation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday again clarified that the issues will be resolved soon and said he would talk to Anand Singh. “Me and Anand Singh have been friends for three decades now. We are continuously in touch. Yesterday, I spoke to him. Today also I will speak to him. I am aware of his views and I too have conveyed my views. Everything will be set right after he comes and speaks to me,” he said. Bommai, meanwhile, denied having spoken to the party central leadership on the issue though it is aware of the rumblings in Karnataka.

Anand Singh has been given tourism, ecology and environment portfolios in the recently formed cabinet. A close source to Singh told indianexpress.com that he had met Bommai on Sunday with his resignation letter and the CM had comforted him. “He has closed his office in Vijayanagar as he wants the forest portfolio which he held in the previous BS Yediyurappa government along with another plum portfolio energy,” said the source. “Though Singh has closed the office and kept a resignation letter ready, he is positive that everything will be fine and he will get the portfolio that he wanted,” the source added.

Along with Singh, another minister MTB Nagaraj has openly stated his unhappiness over portfolios. Nagaraj has been given the municipal administration, small scale and public sector industries portfolios. He reportedly wants the housing portfolio. Nagaraj said on Wednesday that Bommai had promised him to change his portfolio soon and he has faith in him.

Nagraj and Singh both are turncoats who had joined BJP from Congress in 2019 and they seem to be demanding portfolios of their choices given their role in toppling the JD(S)-Congress government and bringing BJP back to power.

Meanwhile, minister V Sunil Kumar has not yet taken charge of the energy portfolio allocated to him. When reporters asked about Singh who is eyeing the energy portfolio, Kumar said, “I don’t know about other issues. Ask me only about the Kannada and Culture portfolio. I have taken charge of it today. I will take charge of the energy department after three days.”

“Those who didn’t make it to the cabinet are in New Delhi and meeting leaders there, while few are meeting Bommai and others are reaching out to state organising secretary Arun Kumar and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa,” a BJP leader told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, unhappy with the party, hundreds of BJP workers from the Kodagu district came to Bengaluru and protested at Freedom Park over not making Appachu Ranjan, MLA of Madikeri constituency, a minister.