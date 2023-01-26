scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Will order installation of Netaji, Rayanna statues in government colleges: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

"Our children should learn about those who really sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. We should work towards identifying personalities who can inspire our children," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday said he would order the installation of statues of freedom fighters Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Sangolli Rayanna in every government college of the state.

He was speaking at an event to mark the 192nd death anniversary of Rayanna organised by the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Pratishtana in Bengaluru.

“Our children should learn about those who really sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. We should work towards identifying personalities who can inspire our children,” the Chief Minister said.

The government will consult with leaders from Belagavi to name the airport at Sambra near Belagavi after Sangolli Rayanna, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Sangolli Rayanna was a warrior of the Kittur princely state near Belagavi, who participated in a rebellion against the British. Owing to his attacks against the British, he was sentenced to death and hanged in 1931.

Bommai said that there was a saying that hanging one Rayanna would lead to his birth in every house. “He was among those who fought against the British with Kittur Rani Chennamma 40 years prior to the first war of Indian Independence,” Bommai said.

More from Bangalore

He added, “The government has taken up various programmes to remember Rayanna, including installing a statue and renaming the Bengaluru Railway Station after him. Now, the government is building the Sangolli Rayanna residential school at a cost of Rs 184 crore. Several other projects will soon come up and be dedicated to Sangolli Rayanna.”

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 17:55 IST
Next Story

At Republic Day celebrations, CM Bhagwant Mann says Punjab will ‘shine like Kohinoor’, hits out at Centre

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close