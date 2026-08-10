BJP petitions Karnataka governor over Basavaraj Horatti’s ‘forced resignation’

Basavaraj Horatti resigned as the chairperson of Karnataka's Legislative Council on August 7. (FB/Basavaraj Horatti)

Hours after the Karnataka BJP petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot alleging that Congress leaders used “goondaism and illegal pressure” to force Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti’s resignation, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the Opposition party of trying to “create a constitutional crisis by misusing the governor’s office”.

On Sunday, a delegation of MLCs led by Chalawady Narayanswamy, leader of the Opposition in the Council, urged the governor to reject Horatti’s resignation and sought action against Shivakumar, state Congress president B K Hariprasad, and others for allegedly pressuring him.

The BJP’s petition also alleged the ruling Congress had misused Horatti’s letterhead, arguing that its leaders had typed his resignation letter themselves.