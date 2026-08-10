BJP petitions Karnataka governor over Basavaraj Horatti’s ‘forced resignation’

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Hours after the Karnataka BJP petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot alleging that Congress leaders used “goondaism and illegal pressure” to force Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti’s resignation, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the Opposition party of trying to “create a constitutional crisis by misusing the governor’s office”.
On Sunday, a delegation of MLCs led by Chalawady Narayanswamy, leader of the Opposition in the Council, urged the governor to reject Horatti’s resignation and sought action against Shivakumar, state Congress president B K Hariprasad, and others for allegedly pressuring him.
The BJP’s petition also alleged the ruling Congress had misused Horatti’s letterhead, arguing that its leaders had typed his resignation letter themselves.
CM instructed me to advance my resignation: Horatti
In his resignation letter dated August 7, Horatti stated that although he had expressed his desire to resign on August 14, “the Hon’ble Chief Minister instructed me to tender my resignation on this day itself. Such a sudden development in my official chamber surprised me”.
Speaking to reporters late on Sunday, Shivakumar dismissed the complaint, saying Horatti had agreed to resign after a government delegation met him. “We had decided to move a no-confidence motion. But out of respect for Horatti, we decided against it, and he agreed to resign,” the chief minister said.
Shivakumar also alleged that “some people” were harassing Horatti.
The resignation came after the Congress picked MLC Saleem Ahmed for the Council chairperson post. The party secured a clear majority in the Council following the recent polls, allowing it to have its own legislator as the chairperson.
Horatti, who was with the JD(S) before joining the BJP in 2022, is the longest-serving member of the Council. He had been the Council chairperson since December 2022.
He is also the first Legislative Council chairperson since 1956 to resign before the end of his term.
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