scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet may discuss Panchamasali Lingayats’ quota demand tomorrow

Vijayanand Kashappanavar, president of the Panchamasali Trust and a former Congress MLA, says the community will besiege the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi if the demand was not met.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (via official Twitter handle)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Panchamasali Lingayats’ demand for more reservation is expected to be discussed at the Karnataka cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, when a massive march organised by the community will reach Belagavi, where the Assembly’s winter session is underway.

Panchamasali Lingayats, a key voter base of the ruling BJP, is a subsect of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, and a decision on its demand for more reservation in government jobs and education will be a crucial factor in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Instead of the 5 per cent quota they have, the Panchamasali Lingayats want to be included in the 15 per cent OBC category of 2A, which already has 102 castes.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, president of the Panchamasali Trust and a former Congress MLA, said the community would besiege the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the legislature building in Belagavi, if the demand was not met.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told

“If the government fails to fulfil the demands, there will be political implications as well. We will be marching towards Suvarna Soudha and the community is expected to participate in massive numbers,” he said.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been supporting the community, expressed his confidence in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “I have faith in the chief minister on the issue of the inclusion of Panchamasalis in the 2A reservation category,” he said.

More from Bangalore

More than 5,000 police have deployed across Belagavi district and near Suvarna Soudha as they expect massive turnout at the march that started Wednesday.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:48:36 pm
Next Story

What fuelled Shubman Gill? Not able to convert starts, shin injury and T20 World Cup snub

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close