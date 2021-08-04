Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet: 23 ministers retained, 6 new faces, no deputy CM in Karnataka this time

With 29 more ministers inducted into the new council of ministers in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expanded his Cabinet on Wednesday, exactly a week since he took over the reins from B S Yediyurappa. While 23 ministers are old faces who were part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, six are new.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the new Ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during a ceremony presided over by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

Former deputy CMs — Govind M Karjol and C N Ashwathnarayan — were among those who were sworn in as ministers. The new cabinet does not have a Deputy CM.

“Last time, under the cabinet headed by (B S) Yediyurappa, we had three Deputy CMs. This time, the High Command has decided not to have any Deputy CM,” Bommai said addressing reporters in Bengaluru ahead of the ceremony.

Of the 29 ministers, Sashikala Jolle is the only woman who is part of the new cabinet.

Ahead of the swearing-in of the newly inducted ministers, CM Bommai had hinted that the cabinet will have both experienced and fresh faces. “We need both experience and enthusiasm,” he said dismissing speculations that senior leaders will be kept off the list. He added that the 2023 assembly elections were also another factor that influenced the finalisation of the new cabinet. “We also need to deliver good governance immediately. The selection has been done accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa congratulated the newly formed Council of Ministers under the leadership of his successor Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

The caste equation of the new cabinet is such that it comprises eight Lingayats, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, two Brahmins, one Scheduled Tribe and one Reddy, and a woman.

While former Deputy CM Govind M Karjol was the first legislator to take the oath, the last to do so was N Munirathna, who became a minister for the first time. He was among the 10 legislators who found a place in the Bommai cabinet as the ruling BJP “kept its promise” of ministership to those who were inducted to the party by switching loyalties in 2019 July, leading to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state.

The portfolios assigned to each minister are yet to be announced. They are expected to be released in the next few days, party sources indicated.

Here’s the full list of Ministers who were inducted into the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka cabinet:

1) Govind M Karjol (Mudhol assembly constituency, Bagalkot district)

2) K S Eshwarappa (Shivamogga)

3) R Ashok (Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru)

4) B Sreeramulu (Molakalmuru, Chitradurga)

5) V Somanna (Govindarajanagar, Bengaluru district)

6) Umesh Katti (Hukkeri, Belagavi district)

7) S Angara (Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district)

8) J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district)

9) Araga Jnanendra (Theerthahalli, Shivamogga district)

10) C N Ashwathnarayan (Malleshwaram, Bengaluru district)

11) C C Patil (Nargund, Gadag district)

12) Anand Singh (Hospet, Vijayanagara district)

13) Kota Srinivasa Poojary (MLC)

14) Prabhu Chavan (Aurad, Bidar)

15) Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi, Bagalkot district)

16) Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district)

17) S T Somasekhar (Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru district)

18) B C Patil (Hirekerur, Haveri district)

19) Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Puram, Bengaluru district)

20) K Sudhakar (Chikkballapura)

21) K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru district)

22) Shashikala Jolle (Nipani, Belagavi district)

23) M T B Nagaraj (MLC)

24) K C Narayana Gowda (Krishnarajpet, Mandya district)

25) B C Nagesh (Tiptur, Tumakuru district)

26) Sunil Kumar (Karkala, Udupi district)

27) Halappa Achar (Yelburga, Koppal district)

28) Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa (Navalgund, Dharwad district)

29) N Muniratna (R R Nagar, Bengaluru district)

(With inputs from Ralph Alex Arakal)