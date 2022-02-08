CM seeks Rs 5,030 crore grant for Kalyana Karnataka region from Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday requested the Centre to grant the state Rs 5,030 crore for development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital, Bommai sought the funds under various centrally-sponsored programmes.

“In accordance with the discussions held recently at the Conference of South Zone Board, Andhra Pradesh had sought a special grant for the development of its backward districts. Similarly, Karnataka too had pointed out that the Kalyana Karnataka region had many districts that were among the most backward in the country. Special status has been accorded for the region through amendment of Article 371(J) of the Constitution. Reservation has been provided for the region in employment and education. But special attention is needed for the development of the region. The region lags behind in the multidimensional poverty index of the Niti Aayog too. So, the Union government should provide a grant of Rs 5,030 crore for the region under central sponsored programmes,” Bommai said in an official statement released by his office.

The Chief Minister also requested the Centre to extend the GST compensation till 2024-25. “The period of GST compensation, being paid by the Union government, is set to end in March 2022. But the states are facing resource crunch due to Covid-19 impact. In this background, the Union government should extend the GST compensation time limit up to 2024-25 to help the states,” Bommai requested Sitharaman.

The Centre had provided GST compensation for the last two years through loans. The same gesture should continue for three more years and the loans could be repaid through collection of GST cess, he conveyed to the Finance Minister.