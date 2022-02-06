Basavaraj Bommai to meet Karnataka MPs in New Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to meet parliamentarians from the state in New Delhi on Monday.

While speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said, “I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing Karnataka in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action. I have sought an appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I intend to discuss the state budget and the GST, among other issues, with her.”

Bommai added that he has also sought a meeting with the top brass of the BJP, and a decision regarding it will be taken later in the evening.