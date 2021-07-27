Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa’s close aide, to be Karnataka’s next CM

Basavaraj Bommai, 61, was announced as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Tuesday. The decision came during the meeting of BJP legislators in Bengaluru following the resignation of BS Yediyurappa after two years at the helm.

Apart from being a leader of the dominant Lingayat community and close associate of Yediyurappa, Bommai is the son of former state chief minister and ex-Union minister, the late SR Bommai.

Bommai’s name was proposed by Yediyurappa at the Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting Tuesday evening, sources said.

The other frontrunners were central BJP leader B L Santhosh, a Brahmin; Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, a Brahmin; and Arvind Bellad, an MLA with no administrative experience but who hails from the numerically large Panchamshali Lingayat group.

Two last-minute contenders were S Angara, a six-time MLA from a Scheduled Caste community, who has been described as “a loyal worker” of the BJP and RSS from the coastal region, and Deputy Chief Minister from the Yediyurappa cabinet Govind Karjol, who is a close associate of the former Chief Minister.

The BJP legislature party met on Tuesday night at a hotel in Bengaluru to pick the new leader, with Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy supervising the process. The BJP is looking at completing the formalities of the appointment by Thursday.

The BJP has, in recent days, leaned towards unconventional candidates for key positions from Karnataka, including in the Rajya Sabha and the Union Cabinet. Little-known party workers Ashok Gasti and Eranna Kadadi were picked for the Rajya Sabha in 2019 at the cost of heavyweights. Earlier this year, Dalit MP A Narayanaswamy was picked for the Union Cabinet.

Yediyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra, an MP, said the party would pick a “surprise candidate” to be Chief Minister. Last week, the BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal had said that the candidate would be an “honest, pro-Hindu” leader capable of bringing the BJP back to power.

With Yediyurappa stepping down, a BJP parliamentary board meeting held in Delhi deliberated initially on a new candidate. The board, which is the highest decision-making body in the party, is expected to communicate its choice to legislators in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa was among the 119 BJP MLAs at the legislature party meeting, which is the penultimate step before a new Chief Minister is appointed.

Following Bommai’s announcement, the Governor can now invite the BJP legislature party leader to come forward and take oath as the new Chief Minister. Or, the newly elected leader will communicate to the Governor his election as leader of the BJP in the state legislature and seek to take the oath.