Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi and JP Nadda on Thursday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will most likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Bommai added that he has also requested for a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda.

Bommai is scheduled to meet several Union ministers to discuss issues concerning projects in the state. On Wednesday, the CM met Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

While speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai did not rule out the possibility of having discussions on cabinet expansion. Responding to a question on whether he will meet Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, Bommai said, “I have not thought about discussing the matter (cabinet expansion). I don’t know what will be discussed there. I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister and JP Nadda.”

“I will meet several Union ministers to discuss issues concerning the state’s projects, and I will also have a meeting with Karnataka’s legal team to review and discuss inter-state disputes over Krishna and Cauvery water-sharing,” he added.

Bitcoin scam will cost Karnataka CM his post, says Congress leader

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that the ‘bitcoin scam’ will cost Basavaraj Bommai his position. “The Bitcoin case will cost the chief minister his chair. The previous tenure of the BJP government saw three chief ministers. This time also, you will see three chief ministers,” he said in Kalaburagi.

There have been alleged reports about the involvement of politicians in the scam after Central Crime Branch officials seized bitcoins worth Rs nine crore from a Bengaluru-based computer hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is also accused of hacking government portals, using the darknet to source drugs and using cryptocurrency to pay online while sourcing drugs.

In the last few days, bitcoin cases hit the headlines again after the Congress claimed that police were going easy on Srikrishna and his associates. The opposition party also alleged that some state BJP leaders had profited from the hacker’s cryptocurrency access.

When reporters asked him about Kharge’s statement, the chief minister said that it was a baseless allegation. “The ED is investigating the matter, everything will come out after investigation,” Bommai said.