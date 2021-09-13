Basavaraj Bommai to attend oath ceremony of new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Bommai will fly to Ahmedabad for the ceremony after attending his first Assembly session as Chief Minister

Like first-time MLA Patel, Bommai is also considered a surprise pick, considering his proximity to former chief minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa.

]Yediyurappa was eased out of the CM’s post by the BJP leadership on account of his advancing age and allegations of corruption around his family.

He picked Bommai to be his successor on account of Bommai’s credentials as a loyalist and a capable, non-controversial leader. Bommai, who entered the BJP only in 2008, is expected to lead the party into the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls.

Since taking over as CM, Bommai has firmly aligned himself with the BJP central leadership and has taken all decisions in consultation with the Centre, unlike his predecessor Yediyurappa.

Bommai also has allies at the Centre in Union Minister Pralhad Joshi who also hails from the Hubbali-Dharwad region like the new Karnataka CM.

Since taking over as the CM in August, Bommai has made four visits to New Delhi to meet BJP central ministers to discuss state projects. During his most recent visit — held to coincide with the September 7 wedding reception of Pralhad Joshi’s daughter — Bommai met over half a dozen Union Ministers on issues related to Karnataka.