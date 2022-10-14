Barred from training at Kanteerava, Neeraj Chopra’s former coach cries foul; Open Athletics organisers cite rules

Javelin coach Kashinath Naik has said he was not allowed to train his ward Manu D at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the National Open Athletics Championships 2022, which will begin at the venue on October 15.

A former coach of javelin superstar and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Naik posted a video on Twitter where the competition director, Sathyanarayan, is seen stopping him and his trainee Manu D from practising Thursday evening.

Naik said, “Yesterday Manu, my ward, and I were asked to stop practice at Kanteerava, Bengaluru. Satyanarayan said he wouldn’t even allow Neeraj Chopra. As a CWG medallist from K’taka and former coach of Neeraj I feel deeply hurt.”

Meanwhile, Sathyanaran said that as per government rules and the guidelines laid out by World Athletics about training venues, no participant is allowed to train at a venue where a competition will be held.

Naik told indianexpress.com that Sathyanarayan interrupted their training session and asked them to leave the stadium while allowing other athletes to continue their practice. “It was very rude and aggressive of him to treat sportspersons like that. His audacity was unacceptable. We usually train two days ahead of the competition. We accept that nobody is allowed to train in the venue where the competition is being held. While he asked us to leave the stadium, he treated other participants differently and allowed them to practise,” said Naik, who won bronze in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Naik, who is also an army personnel, said, “It deeply hurts when Sathyanarayan, whom I have known for years, speaks about Neeraj Chopra in that way. Moreover, Manu, who is just 22, felt demotivated and had a sleepless night yesterday. Today, we are heading to the air force station in Jalahalli where we will be practising for the competition.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com , Sathyanarayan said, “As per government of Karnataka rules, no training should be allowed to take place on the grass ahead of the competition. This is a measure taken to mitigate any damage or losses to the venue before the major competition. Even if the participant wants to train, he/she can do so only in another training arena with an intimation letter submitted by the manager of the team or the participant to the governing body. This is because we want to avoid allowing multiple participants to train at the same time.”

“This applies to all participants, including Neeraj Chopra if he is participating. These are rules laid out by international federations and we have to comply with these. However, many participants took advantage of training in the venue in my absence. After it came to my notice, I immediately asked everyone, including Manu and Naik, to clear the venue, as per the rules.”