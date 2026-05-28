South African cheetahs to be unveiled for public viewing at Bannerghatta Zoo from June 4

Four South African cheetahs that arrived in Bengaluru last month will be officially unveiled to the public at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) starting June 4, following the successful completion of their mandatory quarantine period.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed the timeline Thursday, following a review meeting with the state’s chief wildlife warden. The minister said the big cats will be released into a custom-built, newly designed display enclosure tailored to suit their natural active behaviour.

The four cheetahs, comprising two males and two females, landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on April 18. They were translocated from the Induna Primate and Parrot Park in South Africa as part of an approved international animal exchange programme.