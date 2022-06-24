scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: Bank manager held for diverting Rs 5.7 crore to girlfriend he met on dating app

The police have also named the branch manager’s — assistant branch manager and a clerk — as suspects in an FIR.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 24, 2022 8:46:10 pm
Indian Bank has been able to freeze a bank account to which Rs 7 lakh was diverted.

The branch manager of the Indian Bank branch in Bengaluru’s Hanumanthanagar was recently arrested for allegedly diverting Rs 5.7 crore to his girlfriend whom he met on a dating app. A complaint was filed by the zonal manager of Indian Bank against the accused, Hari Shankar, and the court sent him to 10-day police custody.

The police have also named Shankar’s colleagues assistant branch manager Kausalya Jerai and clerk Muniraju as suspects in an FIR. According to police sources, the alleged fraud took place between May 13 and 19. During the interrogation, Shankar claimed that he lost the money to cybercriminals who lured him to use a dating application and the police are verifying his claims.

Bengaluru news Live updates |liveBengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka reports 816 new Covid-19 cases, 776 in Bengaluru

According to the police, a woman customer deposited Rs 1.3 crore in her name as a Fixed Deposit and based on the same, she availed Rs 75 lakh loan against her deposit. The customer submitted the relevant documents but the accused officials allegedly tampered with the documents and used them as security to release Rs 5.7 crore through multiple installments as overdraft.

The bank, which conducted an internal probe, revealed that the funds were diverted to 28 bank accounts of several banks in West Bengal and two accounts in Karnataka in 136 transactions. Shankar allegedly misused two of his colleagues to commit the fraud and as their involvement is yet to be established, they are being questioned.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

The probe also revealed that Hari Shankar’s personal money amounting to Rs 12.5 lakh was also transferred to the accounts and later these transactions took place. Indian Bank has been able to freeze a bank account to which Rs 7 lakh was diverted.

More from Bangalore

Although Shankar is claiming that he lost all the money to a woman who he met on a dating application through which he even had audio conversations, the police are not believing him. “Being a bank manager and aware of cyber frauds, we do not believe his claims. We have collected his mobile phone and will probe further,” said an officer.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement