Bangladeshi woman held in Bengaluru for illegally living in India for 10 years

Bengaluru Police Thursday arrested a Bangladeshi woman who had allegedly been living illegally in India for the past 10 years.

The police have also seized fake identification documents from the accused identified as Roni Begum (27). According to the police, she came to India around 10 years back and started living in Mumbai. Around five years back, she shifted to Bengaluru.

Byadarahalli Police said she was living at a rented house in T Dasarahalli area in northwest Bengaluru. “During the pandemic last year, she tried to board a flight back to Bangladesh using a passport under a false name. At first she was detained by immigration officials at the Kolkata airport in July 2020 when she tried to fly to Dhaka. She had recorded her statement there and had given her Bengaluru address but was not arrested,” the police said.

“Later, the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata informed its counterpart in Bengaluru about the woman and asked them to find her out. In November 2020 we booked her but couldn’t trace her because she had shifted her house,” the police explained.

The police were on a lookout for the woman in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata and Bengaluru Police were finally able to trace her in the city. They are now investigating how Roni procured fake documents in India.